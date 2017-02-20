Blues and Roots Master David Bromberg to Return to SOPAC This May
David Bromberg, a godfather of Americana music, award-winning multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter, gifted song interpreter and lauded bandmate pays a return visit to the South Orange Performing Arts Center on May 11 at 7:30 p.m., along with his quintet. With a history steeped in musical partnerships that encompass the greats of Blues, Roots and Pop music, Bromberg's pedigree is unparalleled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb 6
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC