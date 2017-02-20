Blues and Roots Master David Bromberg...

Blues and Roots Master David Bromberg to Return to SOPAC This May

David Bromberg, a godfather of Americana music, award-winning multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter, gifted song interpreter and lauded bandmate pays a return visit to the South Orange Performing Arts Center on May 11 at 7:30 p.m., along with his quintet. With a history steeped in musical partnerships that encompass the greats of Blues, Roots and Pop music, Bromberg's pedigree is unparalleled.

