Black Sails Producers Break Down Big Blackbeard Episode
Episode "XXXI." of Black Sails was a notable chapter indeed. As Captain Flint and Long John Silver launched an assault on Nassau, iconic pirate Edward Teach -- AKA Blackbeard -- met a horrific and grisly end at the hands of Woodes Rogers via the old nautical execution method of "keelhauling."
Start the conversation, or Read more at IGN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb 6
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan 20
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC