'Black Sails': Luke Arnold Looks Back on the Starz Series' Final Season

On the fourth and final season of the Starz drama series Black Sails , Eleanor Guthrie has helped Woodes Rogers transform Nassau into an impenetrable fortress while Captain Flint amasses a fleet of unprecedented strength, in the hopes of striking the final blow against civilization. But the closer they come to defeat, the more they fight back, setting Flint, John Silver and their allies up for inevitable defeat.

