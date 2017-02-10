Big change coming to Trenton with at least 5 longtime senators retiring

Five veteran state senators have announced they're not seeking re-election this year, adding another layer of change coming to Trenton on top of an open-seat governor's race. Between them, Sens. Diane Allen, Joseph Kyrillos, Raymond Lesniak, Kevin O'Toole and Jim Whelan leave with a combined 124 years of experience in the Legislature.

