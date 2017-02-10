Big change coming to Trenton with at ...

Big change coming to Trenton with at least 5 longtime senators retiring

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Five veteran state senators have announced they're not seeking re-election this year, adding another layer of change coming to Trenton on top of an open-seat governor's race. Between them, Sens. Diane Allen, Joseph Kyrillos, Raymond Lesniak, Kevin O'Toole and Jim Whelan leave with a combined 124 years of experience in the Legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... 4 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? Feb 6 barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan 20 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec '16 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,453 • Total comments across all topics: 278,745,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC