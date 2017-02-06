Bayelsa workers, govt on collision course
The Bayelsa Government and its workforce have disagreed on the exact outstanding salary arrears owed civil servants in the state. The workers claimed that they were being owed six months salary backlog, while government officials put the arrears at three months.
