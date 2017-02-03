Award-Winning Multimedia Solo Show, Hard Travelin' Performs at Kerr Cultural Center
HARD TRAVELIN' WITH WOODY, the critically acclaimed multimedia solo show with the music and artworks of Woody Guthrie , written and performed by ASU theatre alum, Randy Noojin , will be presented at ASU Kerr Cultural Center, 6110 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85253, on Friday, February 17 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $33 premium, $28 reserve, $25 general admission, $21 for faculty/staff and students of ASU at the door.
