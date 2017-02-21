Architecture lecture: Sheila Kennedy on 'soft' design
Sheila Kennedy , a professor of architecture at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and founder of Kennedy & Violich Architecture Ltd., will give the June Freeman lecture tonight at the Arkansas Arts Center, part of the Architecture + Design Network series at the Arkansas Arts Center. Kennedy's lecture, "Mix, Mix, Max, Min," will address her firm's design strategies, including "soft" infrastructure for networked cities.
