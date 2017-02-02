African Leaders Sign Continental Trade Agreement
Heads of State and Governments who attended the 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union have signed the Continental Free Trade Agreement , which is intended to ensure significant growth of Intra-Africa trade. The CFTA will also assist countries on the continent use trade more effectively as an engine of growth and for sustainable development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan 20
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
|'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de...
|Nov '16
|Ashat
|1
|'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p...
|Oct '16
|Mark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC