a O Uoeo O U U O O3 Uoeo OaU U O U...O Uso O1O O O3U Uso Oa O1U U

Passengers at the event took part in folk dances, and received free travel vouchers, distributed amongst passengers' bags, who were pleasantly surprised upon finding them. The celebrations took place on the evening of Thursday 16th February with the slogan "Nas is Ten", at terminal 5 for domestic flights at King Khaled International Airport in Riyadh, where a large number of citizens and residents travelling on domestic flights participated in the celebrations.

