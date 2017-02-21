a Gathering in the Gapa Music Festival announces main stage lineup -
The 11th annual "Gathering in the Gap" Music Festival at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park offers a one-of-a-kind evening of performances by the Steep Canyon Rangers and Dave Eggar & Deoro. Gathering in the Gap, which will be held on May 27, on the park's grounds, is a music festival celebrating the rich tradition of old-time, Americana and bluegrass music found in Southwest Virginia.
