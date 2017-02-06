A Galway documentary on a controversial life and mind

TOMMY TIERNAN and Mary Coughlan both feature in a new, Galway produced, documentary, Meetings With Ivor , about the life and work of leading Irish psychiatrist Ivor Browne, which will be screened at The Eye Cinema. The film opens at The Eye in Wellpark on Friday February 10, while Alan Gilsenan will attend a special screening on Monday 13, followed by a Q&A, conducted by NUI Galway film lecturer and author, Tony Treacy.

