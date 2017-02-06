A Galway documentary on a controversial life and mind
TOMMY TIERNAN and Mary Coughlan both feature in a new, Galway produced, documentary, Meetings With Ivor , about the life and work of leading Irish psychiatrist Ivor Browne, which will be screened at The Eye Cinema. The film opens at The Eye in Wellpark on Friday February 10, while Alan Gilsenan will attend a special screening on Monday 13, followed by a Q&A, conducted by NUI Galway film lecturer and author, Tony Treacy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Galway Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|22 hr
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan 20
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
|'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de...
|Nov '16
|Ashat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC