A Galway documentary on a controversi...

A Galway documentary on a controversial life and mind

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Galway Advertiser

TOMMY TIERNAN and Mary Coughlan both feature in a new, Galway produced, documentary, Meetings With Ivor , about the life and work of leading Irish psychiatrist Ivor Browne, which will be screened at The Eye Cinema. The film opens at The Eye in Wellpark on Friday February 10, while Alan Gilsenan will attend a special screening on Monday 13, followed by a Q&A, conducted by NUI Galway film lecturer and author, Tony Treacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Galway Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? 22 hr barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan 20 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec '16 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
News 'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de... Nov '16 Ashat 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,790 • Total comments across all topics: 278,632,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC