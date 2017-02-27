7th Pay Commission: Govt may make key announcement on higher...

New Delhi, Feb 28: The second half of the Budget session will begin from March 9 and the government is expected to make important announcement on higher allowances recommended by the 7th Pay Commission. The model code of conduct imposed in the wake of Assembly elections in five states will end on March 8 and the government will be in a position to announce implementation of the higher allowances under the 7th Pay Commission .

