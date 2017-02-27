7th Pay Commission: Govt may make key announcement on higher...
New Delhi, Feb 28: The second half of the Budget session will begin from March 9 and the government is expected to make important announcement on higher allowances recommended by the 7th Pay Commission. The model code of conduct imposed in the wake of Assembly elections in five states will end on March 8 and the government will be in a position to announce implementation of the higher allowances under the 7th Pay Commission .
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb 25
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb 6
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC