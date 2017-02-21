7th Pay Commission: Announcement for higher allowances after Assembly election results1 hour ago

New Delhi, February 25: Almost eight months have been passed now and the Central government employees are waiting to receive higher allowances under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations in their paychecks. Some reports suggest that the government is likely to make an announcement on higher allowances after assembly elections results of five states which will be declared on March 11. In June 2016, the union government approved the recommendations made by the high-powered committee on 7th Pay Commission and promised to pay higher basic pay with arrears, effective from January 1, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.