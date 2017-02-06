52,560 persons killed in crimes durin...

52,560 persons killed in crimes during Cong rule in Assam: Min8 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Guwahati, Feb 6 A total of 52,560 persons have lost their lives in various crimes during the 15 years of Congress rule in Assam, the state Assembly was informed today. In a written reply to a query by AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, state Parliamentary Affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said 20,269 people lost their lives in murder cases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? 12 hr barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan 20 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec '16 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
News 'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de... Nov '16 Ashat 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,928 • Total comments across all topics: 278,623,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC