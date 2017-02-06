52,560 persons killed in crimes during Cong rule in Assam: Min8 min ago
Guwahati, Feb 6 A total of 52,560 persons have lost their lives in various crimes during the 15 years of Congress rule in Assam, the state Assembly was informed today. In a written reply to a query by AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, state Parliamentary Affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said 20,269 people lost their lives in murder cases.
