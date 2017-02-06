52,560 persons killed in crimes during Cong rule in Assam: Min8 min ago

Guwahati, Feb 6 A total of 52,560 persons have lost their lives in various crimes during the 15 years of Congress rule in Assam, the state Assembly was informed today. In a written reply to a query by AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, state Parliamentary Affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said 20,269 people lost their lives in murder cases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.