#3640: More All Over the World Music
Listen to music that brings together sounds of the Mediterranean, Southern Italy, and India, with Morocco, and the sounds of Balkans and Scandinavia. There's music from the NYC-based band Dalava and their arrangements of folk songs, folksongs meticulously transcribed over 100 years ago by biologist and ethnomusicologist Dr. Vladimir Ulehla from one village in the Slovacko region of the Moravian countryside.
