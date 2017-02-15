15 things to do this weekend in Orange County
Noel Paul Stookey, left, and Peter Yarrow of the folk group Peter, Paul and Mary will play Sunday at the City National Grove of Anaheim. At Stages Theatre, Cathryn O'Donnell, left, and Glenda Wright portray Martha and Abby Brewster, Brooklyn sisters who see their systematic poisoning of lonely old men as acts of mercy in the 1941 comedy "Arsenic and Old Lace."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb 6
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan 20
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC