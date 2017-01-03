Zachary Richard and kids wow New Iberia

Singer Zachary Richard and "Les Etoiles d'Ibrie" immersion students from North Lewis Elementary in New Iberia released a French song, "La Belle Vie" on Dec. 13, 2016. Filmed by Eric Breaux, the music video stars the immersion kids and New Iberia's tourism assets, including Avery Island, the birthplace of Tabasco, and the plantation Shadows-on-the-Teche.

