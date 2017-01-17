'Woody Sez' a heartwarming look at the life of an American troubadour

Well, we walked thousands of miles thanks to the heartwarming production, "Woody Sez: The Life & Music of Woody Guthrie," now playing at Seattle Repertory Theatre. We shared the life and journey of songwriter/singer Woodrow Wilson Guthrie - Woody - a homespun troubadour for the common man, the plight of the poor and downtrodden people of the US.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Magnolia News.