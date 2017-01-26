What's going on Thursday?
Austra, Ela Minus, Fielded @ Warsaw Austra just released their third album, Future Politics , which another nice dose of their electronic pop with some hope for the future in the lyrics. Both openers tonight are well matched with Austra's sound and worth catching.
