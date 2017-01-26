Watch: Car Seat Headrest, a Rising Se...

Watch: Car Seat Headrest, a Rising Seattle Rock Band, Break-In KEXP's New Live Room

Car Seat Headrest -led by Seattle-via-Virginia transplant/songwriting prodigy Will Toledo-played the first ever set at KEXP's new Live Room on January 10, and the station benevolently uploaded the performance to YouTube yesterday. The band ran through four songs from 2016's Teens of Denial , which came in at an impressive No.

