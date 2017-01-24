Waifs celebrating 25 years

Waifs celebrating 25 years

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Bendigo Advertiser

ANNIVERSARY TOUR: Folk-rock band The Waifs are celebrating 25 years together by touring the country and releasing a new album. The band is in Bendigo on March 28. Founding member Josh Cunningham said there was an instant connection between the himself and sisters Vikki Thorn and Donna Simpson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bendigo Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec 20 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec 19 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec 18 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
News 'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de... Nov '16 Ashat 1
News 'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p... Oct '16 Mark 1
News Singer, 'Folksong Festival' host Oscar Brand di... Oct '16 Oscar Brand Lives On 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,411 • Total comments across all topics: 277,862,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC