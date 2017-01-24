Waifs celebrating 25 years
ANNIVERSARY TOUR: Folk-rock band The Waifs are celebrating 25 years together by touring the country and releasing a new album. The band is in Bendigo on March 28. Founding member Josh Cunningham said there was an instant connection between the himself and sisters Vikki Thorn and Donna Simpson.
