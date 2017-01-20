Waifs add two Tassie dates to nationa...

Waifs add two Tassie dates to national tour

Read more: NEWS.com.au

Vikki Thorn, Donna Simpson and Josh Cunningham - will play at Hobart's Odeon Theatre on March 25 and The Don Centre in Devonport the following night. MUCH-loved West Australian trio The Waifs are celebrating their 25th anniversary as a band this year - and marking the occasion with a big national tour that comes to Tasmania in March.

Chicago, IL

