Veteran N.J. lawmaker from Atlantic C...

Veteran N.J. lawmaker from Atlantic City announces retirement

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON -- One of south Jersey's most venerable politicians will soon say goodbye after more than 35 years in government. Democratic state Sen. Jim Whelan , a former Atlantic City mayor, officially announced Wednesday what many people in Trenton had long suspected: that he would not seek re-election this year and will instead retire when his third term ends in January 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec 20 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec 19 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec 18 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
News 'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de... Nov '16 Ashat 1
News 'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p... Oct '16 Mark 1
News Singer, 'Folksong Festival' host Oscar Brand di... Oct '16 Oscar Brand Lives On 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,333 • Total comments across all topics: 277,618,265

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC