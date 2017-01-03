Veteran N.J. lawmaker from Atlantic City announces retirement
TRENTON -- One of south Jersey's most venerable politicians will soon say goodbye after more than 35 years in government. Democratic state Sen. Jim Whelan , a former Atlantic City mayor, officially announced Wednesday what many people in Trenton had long suspected: that he would not seek re-election this year and will instead retire when his third term ends in January 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec 20
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec 18
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
|'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de...
|Nov '16
|Ashat
|1
|'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p...
|Oct '16
|Mark
|1
|Singer, 'Folksong Festival' host Oscar Brand di...
|Oct '16
|Oscar Brand Lives On
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC