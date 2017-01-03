Uttar Pradesh election: Despite Supre...

Uttar Pradesh election: Despite Supreme Court order, BJP to hold meets in Dalit areas

16 hrs ago

In the coming days, BJP has decided to hold 'Prabuddha Varg Sammelan', Booth Committee Sammelan and 'Alao Chaupal' and 'Maati-tilak pratigya' programme with farmers. The BJP on Tuesday started 'Anusuchit Swabhimaan Sammelan' at 18 places identified as Dalit-dominated areas in the state, despite directives from the Supreme Court against seeking votes based on caste and religion.

Chicago, IL

