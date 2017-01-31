Thursday on TV: CNN takes a serious l...

Thursday on TV: CNN takes a serious look at the 'History of Comedy'

Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Oh, there are certainly a lot of laughs in CNN's eight-part documentary series, which debuts tonight at 8 p.m. But it's really about "unique and different" people who "see the world differently," said executive producer Sean Hayes . "I think that's what our show does and that's what comedy does, in general, is kind of shine the light on the serious with a funny twist to it."

Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Chicago, IL

