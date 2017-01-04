This Virginia Couple Celebrating Their Wedding-Day Rainbow is Pure Happiness

Behle Holbrook and Bahey Salem's sweet rustic wedding is packed with fun details: for one, their adorable dog, Kiva; secondly, the rainbow that appeared in the middle of their day; and third, the nods to their heritage through cuisine and party props. Take a look at their celebration in the photos below by Bahey, a doctor, and Behle, a nurse, met while working together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.