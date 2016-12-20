These 9 movies with Alabama ties have anniversaries in 2017
Based on the 1966 crime "novel" by Truman Capote, who grew up in Monroeville, "In Cold Blood" starred Robert Blake and Scott Wilson. Not only was much of this 1977 blockbuster filmed in the Mobile area in Alabama, "Close Encounters" fe atured actor Carey Guffey as the adorable little boy, Barry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec 20
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec 18
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
|'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de...
|Nov '16
|Ashat
|1
|'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p...
|Oct '16
|Mark
|1
|Singer, 'Folksong Festival' host Oscar Brand di...
|Oct '16
|Oscar Brand Lives On
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC