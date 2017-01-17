The Women's March on Washington Will ...

The Women's March on Washington Will Have Sister Marches in Over 75 Nations

The Women's March on Washington will take to the streets of DC this weekend to call on the American people to "send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world, that women's rights are human rights." With more than 200,000 people expected to attend, it's set to be the largest US presidential inauguration demonstration in history.

