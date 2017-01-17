The Songs of Leonard Cohen to be performed at Otley tribute night
Some of the late, great Leonard Cohen's best-loved songs will be performed by Keith James at Otley Courthouse in February The artist's works had provided a stimulating and contemplative soundtrack to many people's lives for nearly five decades until his death last November. Sometimes viewed as a cultural outsider and never quite part of any trend, his music and words managed to instead appeal across the usual boundaries - and were admired by everyone from Nick Cave and Bob Dylan to Nirvana and U2.
