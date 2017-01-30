"That the 14th December agreement between the DUP and SF had...
Probably the best forensic account of the long arc of the RHI scandal is by Slugger reader and commenter The Dissenter over on his own blog. It's a useful corrective to much of the current short arc narrative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slugger O'Toole.
Comments
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan 20
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
|'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de...
|Nov '16
|Ashat
|1
|'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p...
|Oct '16
|Mark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC