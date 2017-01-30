SP led by Akhilesh is 'real Samajwadi party', says Ram Gopal Yadav

NEW DELHI: The Akhilesh Yadav camp on Saturday submitted affidavits signed by party legislators and office bearers.to the Election Commission , in a bid to buttress its claim on the Samajwadi party's cycle symbol ahead of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's loyalist Ram Gopal Yadav reached Nirvachan Sadan - the Election Commission headquarters - to submit the documents in copies of seven, as asked by the poll panel.

