SP led by Akhilesh is 'real Samajwadi...

SP led by Akhilesh is 'real Samajwadi party', says Ram Gopal Yadav

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

NEW DELHI: The Akhilesh Yadav camp on Saturday submitted affidavits signed by party legislators and office bearers.to the Election Commission , in a bid to buttress its claim on the Samajwadi party's cycle symbol ahead of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's loyalist Ram Gopal Yadav reached Nirvachan Sadan - the Election Commission headquarters - to submit the documents in copies of seven, as asked by the poll panel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec 20 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec 19 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec 18 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
News 'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de... Nov '16 Ashat 1
News 'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p... Oct '16 Mark 1
News Singer, 'Folksong Festival' host Oscar Brand di... Oct '16 Oscar Brand Lives On 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,616 • Total comments across all topics: 277,701,596

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC