Singer-songwriter and folk music icon Judy Collins to perform with Ari Hest Jan. 28
Singer-songwriter and folk music icon Judy Collins will perform at 7 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the Honokaa People's Theater. Doors open at 6 p.m. Collins is on a four-show Hawaii tour with special guest Ari Hest in support of her latest release, "Strangers Again," a collection of duets with some of her favorite male artists, including Don Mclean, Michael McDonald, Jeff Bridges, Willie Nelson and Jackson Browne.
