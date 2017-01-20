Singer-songwriter and folk music icon...

Singer-songwriter and folk music icon Judy Collins to perform with Ari Hest Jan. 28

Singer-songwriter and folk music icon Judy Collins will perform at 7 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the Honokaa People's Theater. Doors open at 6 p.m. Collins is on a four-show Hawaii tour with special guest Ari Hest in support of her latest release, "Strangers Again," a collection of duets with some of her favorite male artists, including Don Mclean, Michael McDonald, Jeff Bridges, Willie Nelson and Jackson Browne.

