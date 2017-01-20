Shane MacGowan joins mourners at mother's funeral after fatal car crash

The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan has joined family and friends at the funeral of his mother after her death in a car crash. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/republic-of-ireland/shane-macgowan-joins-mourners-at-mothers-funeral-after-fatal-car-crash-35350190.html Singer Shane MacGowan is helped from the church as the funeral of his mother Therese MacGowan, 87, takes place at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines County Tipperary.

