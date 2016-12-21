Samajwadi Party Split Live News Updates: Akhilesh Yadav calls meeting of MLAs at 11 AM12 min ago

Media ne hamesha mera sath diya hai, maine koi bhrashtachar ye galat kaam nahi kiya. Ilzaam laga bhi toh SC ne mujhe bari kiya hai: MS Yadav pic.twitter.com/oUz4z7BiYP Samajwadi Party Split Live News Updates: Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday said he will consult lawyers in Delhi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.