Rock and pop to jazz and folk, music not to miss in the Norfolk and Suffolk in 2017

Martha Wainwright, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Billy Bragg and jazz legend Dee Dee Bridgewater amongst the music artists heading our way this year. Dee Dee Bridgewater, one of today's leading female jazz vocal stars, is part of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival.

Chicago, IL

