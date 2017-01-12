Relive British Folk-Rock's Golden Age With This Playlist
Shirley Collins ' recent World Cafe session is a perfect jumping-off point for exploring the world of British folk and folk-rock in the 1960s. Bands like Fairport Convention and artists like Richard Thompson got their start as "British Byrds" with electrified folk tunes.
