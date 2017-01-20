Raising a Glass to Phil Beer Who Celebrates 44 Years of Folk Music with Hampshire Show
SOME forty-four years ago a quiet, shy young man, with a burning passion for Acoustic Roots Music, left his job as a trainee computer technician at Exeter University to embark upon a career as a musician. Now this giant of a man, with a reputation to match, will perform his celebrated one man show at The Gill Nethercott Centre Whitchurch Hants on Saturday March 11. As a member of the acoustic supergroup Show of Hands, Phil has performed all over the world leaving "Sold Out" signs in his wake, including four concerts at The Royal Albert Hall.
