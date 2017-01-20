Raising a Glass to Phil Beer Who Celebrates 44 Years of Folk Music with Hampshire Show

SOME forty-four years ago a quiet, shy young man, with a burning passion for Acoustic Roots Music, left his job as a trainee computer technician at Exeter University to embark upon a career as a musician. Now this giant of a man, with a reputation to match, will perform his celebrated one man show at The Gill Nethercott Centre Whitchurch Hants on Saturday March 11. As a member of the acoustic supergroup Show of Hands, Phil has performed all over the world leaving "Sold Out" signs in his wake, including four concerts at The Royal Albert Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.