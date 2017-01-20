Raising a Glass to Phil Beer Who Cele...

Raising a Glass to Phil Beer Who Celebrates 44 Years of Folk Music with Hampshire Show

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Echo

SOME forty-four years ago a quiet, shy young man, with a burning passion for Acoustic Roots Music, left his job as a trainee computer technician at Exeter University to embark upon a career as a musician. Now this giant of a man, with a reputation to match, will perform his celebrated one man show at The Gill Nethercott Centre Whitchurch Hants on Saturday March 11. As a member of the acoustic supergroup Show of Hands, Phil has performed all over the world leaving "Sold Out" signs in his wake, including four concerts at The Royal Albert Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec 20 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec 19 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec 18 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
News 'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de... Nov '16 Ashat 1
News 'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p... Oct '16 Mark 1
News Singer, 'Folksong Festival' host Oscar Brand di... Oct '16 Oscar Brand Lives On 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,524 • Total comments across all topics: 277,750,252

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC