Rafsanjani, dead at 82, was one of the titans of post-revolutionary Iran

Former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, who died of a heart attack on Sunday in Tehran, was one of the political titans of post-revolutionary Iran and a friend to moderates who have now lost their chief supporter. Analysts said his death at the age of 82 was a blow to Iran's pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani ahead of presidential elections in May as he played a key role in Rouhani's landslide election victory in 2013.

