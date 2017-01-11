Punjab polls: Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to show up, keeps Congress guessing

Sources said that Congress is hoping that Navjot Singh Sidhu would join the party by January 16 when Rahul Gandhi could be travelling to China. Former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was set to join the Congress on Tuesday, kept the party guessing once again as he remained incommunicado, leaving party leaders wondering whether the cricketer-turned-politician had a change of heart.

