Punjab polls: Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to show up, keeps Congress guessing
Sources said that Congress is hoping that Navjot Singh Sidhu would join the party by January 16 when Rahul Gandhi could be travelling to China. Former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was set to join the Congress on Tuesday, kept the party guessing once again as he remained incommunicado, leaving party leaders wondering whether the cricketer-turned-politician had a change of heart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec 20
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec 18
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
|'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de...
|Nov '16
|Ashat
|1
|'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p...
|Oct '16
|Mark
|1
|Singer, 'Folksong Festival' host Oscar Brand di...
|Oct '16
|Oscar Brand Lives On
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC