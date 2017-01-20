Punjab polls: Bhim Tank murder accused Shiv Lal Doda among candidates filing nominations
Doda filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from Abohar. In Punjab, 21 candidates including Aam Aadmi Party spokesman Sukhpal Singh Khera filed their nomination papers, raising the total number of nominees to do so to 51. Friday was the third day of filing of papers.
