Punjab polls: Amarinder Singh trashes...

Punjab polls: Amarinder Singh trashes Arvind Kejriwal charge, challenges him to fight in Lambi

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh on Tuesday trashed AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal 's charge that he was fighting from Parkash Singh Badal's home turf of Lambi to help the Punjab Chief Minister win, and challenged him to enter the electoral contest in the constituency. He also ruled out an alliance with any party, even as he said that the Congress President would decide on the chief ministerial face for the Assembly polls and no "deal" has been struck with new entrant Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec 20 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec 19 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec 18 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
News 'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de... Nov '16 Ashat 1
News 'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p... Oct '16 Mark 1
News Singer, 'Folksong Festival' host Oscar Brand di... Oct '16 Oscar Brand Lives On 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,495 • Total comments across all topics: 278,013,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC