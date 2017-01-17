Punjab polls: Amarinder Singh trashes Arvind Kejriwal charge, challenges him to fight in Lambi

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh on Tuesday trashed AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal 's charge that he was fighting from Parkash Singh Badal's home turf of Lambi to help the Punjab Chief Minister win, and challenged him to enter the electoral contest in the constituency. He also ruled out an alliance with any party, even as he said that the Congress President would decide on the chief ministerial face for the Assembly polls and no "deal" has been struck with new entrant Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.