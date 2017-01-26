Punjab Assembly Elections 2017: VDPAssociates opinion poll shows AAP winning9 min ago

New Delhi, Jan 29 : Aam Aadmi Party is likely to come to power in Punjab in its debut Assembly elections in the state, according to VDPAssociates, an agency which studies electoral trends of India. As per the agency, AAP will bag 35 per cent votes, Congress 33 and SAD-BJP alliance will get just 26. While SAD will alone get 26% votes, its partner BJP will bag 5%.

