Punjab Assembly Elections 2017: VDPAssociates opinion poll shows AAP winning9 min ago
New Delhi, Jan 29 : Aam Aadmi Party is likely to come to power in Punjab in its debut Assembly elections in the state, according to VDPAssociates, an agency which studies electoral trends of India. As per the agency, AAP will bag 35 per cent votes, Congress 33 and SAD-BJP alliance will get just 26. While SAD will alone get 26% votes, its partner BJP will bag 5%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan 20
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
|'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de...
|Nov '16
|Ashat
|1
|'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p...
|Oct '16
|Mark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC