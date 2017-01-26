Punjab Assembly Elections 2017: VDPAs...

Punjab Assembly Elections 2017: VDPAssociates opinion poll shows AAP winning9 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, Jan 29 : Aam Aadmi Party is likely to come to power in Punjab in its debut Assembly elections in the state, according to VDPAssociates, an agency which studies electoral trends of India. As per the agency, AAP will bag 35 per cent votes, Congress 33 and SAD-BJP alliance will get just 26. While SAD will alone get 26% votes, its partner BJP will bag 5%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan 20 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec '16 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
News 'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de... Nov '16 Ashat 1
News 'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p... Oct '16 Mark 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,291 • Total comments across all topics: 278,372,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC