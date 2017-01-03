Polls in five states from Feb 4 to Ma...

Polls in five states from Feb 4 to March 8, UP election in seven phases

New Delhi, Jan 4 : : The Election Commission on Wednesday announced dates for the Assembly polls in five states between February 4 and March 8 stipulating a seven-phase polling for Uttar Pradesh, the biggest of all with 403 seats. Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said elections in Goa and Punjab will be held simultaneously on a single day on February 4, while Uttarakhand with 70 seats will also witness single-day polling on February 15. The northeastern state of Manipur will go to polls in two phases-on March 4 and March 8, while in Uttar PradeshAssembly elections will be held in seven phases for about 25 days.

