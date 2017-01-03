Pitmen Poets mining rich seam of songs from coalface at Darwen Library Theatre
THE coal mining industry might be the most obvious subject for a fascinating evening's entertainment but The Pitmen Poets who come to Darwen Library Theatre next Thursday will soon change your mind. The group features four of the country's leading folk performers and their show celebrates the songs and stories from the heyday of the coal mining era in their native North East.
