Petition Rejected, Budget On Feb 1
The Supreme Court today dismissed a petition seeking postponement of the Union Budget presentation ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in five states, saying it would do nothing to influence the voters. A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar refused to admit the petition saying "there was not even a single concrete example that the presentation of Union Budget would influence the minds of electorate in state elections".
