Packed music line-up for City Hall

There will be performances from Steve Knightly on Friday, January 13 and two-time Grammy nominee Tommy Emmanuel on January 15. And Fisherman's Friends are back on the road for their UK tour featuring new material and some old favourites. The tour comes to City Hall on January 27. Martha was born in New York City to folk legends Kate McGarrigle and Loudon Wainwright III and is Rufus Wainwright's sister.

