Packed music line-up for City Hall
There will be performances from Steve Knightly on Friday, January 13 and two-time Grammy nominee Tommy Emmanuel on January 15. And Fisherman's Friends are back on the road for their UK tour featuring new material and some old favourites. The tour comes to City Hall on January 27. Martha was born in New York City to folk legends Kate McGarrigle and Loudon Wainwright III and is Rufus Wainwright's sister.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec 20
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec 18
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
|'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de...
|Nov '16
|Ashat
|1
|'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p...
|Oct '16
|Mark
|1
|Singer, 'Folksong Festival' host Oscar Brand di...
|Oct '16
|Oscar Brand Lives On
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC