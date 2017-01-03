Only 4 parties vying for Tha*Jan. 3, 2017, 9:7 PM Ast

CONFIDENT DUKE: Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots Watson Duke cheers with supporters as he makes his way to file nomination papers yesterday in Scarborough for the Tobago House of Assembly elections on January 23. - Photo: Elizabeth Williams THE Elections and Boundaries Commission has confirmed the Tobago Organisation of the People , led by political leader Ashworth Jack, and the Tobago Liberation Movement, led by Anthony James, will not be contesting the upcoming Tobago House of Assembly elections on January 23. Nomination papers for both parties were not received when nominations closed around 3 p.m. yesterday in Tobago.

