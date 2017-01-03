Obaseki sets up committee to harmonize revenue collection in Edo

GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has set up a committee, headed by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, to fine tune a bill which will harmonize collection of revenues in the 18 Local Government Areas of the state. When the committee concludes its assignment, it is expected to send the bill, tagged, "A Bill for the State, Local Government Uniform Levies, Rates, Fees and Charges Law 2017", to the state House of Assembly for approval.

