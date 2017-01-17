NYC Pre-Inaugural: Cher, Natalie Merchant And Mark Ruffalo Fire Up...
With Natalie Merchant, Mark Ruffalo and Cher leading the frozen hootenanny, a rally tonight outside the Trump International Hotel & Tower concluded with the crowd - estimated by the NYPD at 20K to 25K strong - singing the Woody Guthrie anthem, "This Land Is Your Land." The song culminated an emotional two-hours-plus protest near New York City's Columbus Circle that had been quickly organized by filmmaker Michel Moore, producer Fisher Stevens and Ruffalo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|2 hr
|Donnelly
|6
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec 20
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
|'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de...
|Nov '16
|Ashat
|1
|'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p...
|Oct '16
|Mark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC