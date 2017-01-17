NYC Pre-Inaugural: Cher, Natalie Merchant And Mark Ruffalo Fire Up...

With Natalie Merchant, Mark Ruffalo and Cher leading the frozen hootenanny, a rally tonight outside the Trump International Hotel & Tower concluded with the crowd - estimated by the NYPD at 20K to 25K strong - singing the Woody Guthrie anthem, "This Land Is Your Land." The song culminated an emotional two-hours-plus protest near New York City's Columbus Circle that had been quickly organized by filmmaker Michel Moore, producer Fisher Stevens and Ruffalo.

