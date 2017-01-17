Northumbrian folk artist Kathryn Tickell made a Master of Music by Durham University

The musician is famed for her use of the Northumbrian pipes and set up a fund to help young musician realise their potential Performer, composer and talented piper Kathryn Tickell was made an Honorary Master of Music at the University's degree ceremony. The popular Northumbrian pipes player was recognised not only for her musical achievements, which have brought the ancient music of the North East to life in modern folk circles, but also the work she's done to bring music to people across the region.

