Northumbrian folk artist Kathryn Tickell made a Master of Music by Durham University
The musician is famed for her use of the Northumbrian pipes and set up a fund to help young musician realise their potential Performer, composer and talented piper Kathryn Tickell was made an Honorary Master of Music at the University's degree ceremony. The popular Northumbrian pipes player was recognised not only for her musical achievements, which have brought the ancient music of the North East to life in modern folk circles, but also the work she's done to bring music to people across the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec 20
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec 18
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
|'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de...
|Nov '16
|Ashat
|1
|'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p...
|Oct '16
|Mark
|1
|Singer, 'Folksong Festival' host Oscar Brand di...
|Oct '16
|Oscar Brand Lives On
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC